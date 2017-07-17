– Every week we post a list of the top 10 most viewed shows on the WWE Network (via VID viewership). Following the cancellation of Talking Smack, here is how that show and 205 live ranked week by week, going back to May…

* Talking Smack was 18th for the Week, 205 Live was not in the top 20.

* Talking Smack was 3rd for The Week, 205 Live was 6th.

* Talking Smack was 9th for the Week, 205 Live was 12th.

* Talking Smack was 11th for the Week, 205 Live was 12th.

* Talking Smack placed outside of the top 10, 205 Live was 10th.

* Talking Smack was 20th for the Week, 205 Live was 19th.

* Talking Smack was 15th for the Week, 205 Live was 10th.

* Talking Smack was 9th for the Week, 205 Live was not in the top 20.

* Talking Smack was 7th for the Week, 205 Live was 8th.

* Talking Smack was 8th for the Week, 205 Live was 9th.

* Talking Smack was 13th for the Week, 205 Live was not in the top 20.