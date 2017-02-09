According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AAA filed for trademarks in Mexico and Lucha Libre FMV (the parent company of Lucha Underground) did the same for the U.S. on names Penta 0M and Fenix El Rey. Pentagon changed his name again, now to Penta Zero M. The WON adds that in theory, there should be no way Lucha Libre FMV can file for trademarks for names they’ve never used, especially when there is evidence the other guys used it first outside of the promotions, but the wrestlers may not want to get into a legal battle in the US with a promotion. Lucha Libre FMV had also trademarked Pentagon Jr., Pentagon Dark and Fenix.