Credit Charles Barrios and wrestlinginc.com:

* Steel Cage #1 Contenders match for the AAA World Tag Team Championship: Cuervo & Scoria defeated El Mesias (Mil Muertes) & Pagano

* Winner faces Taya for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship tonight Elimination Match: Ayako Hamada defeated Big Mami, Lady Shani, La Hiedra, Goya Kong and Fabi Apache

* Dorian Roldan, Jeff Jarrett and Impact Wrestling executives officially announced their alliance.

* Triple Threat Triple Championship Match : This match was originally supposed to be to crown the 2017 Rey de Reyes. Vampiro came out and mentions that this match will no longer be for the Rey de Reyes sword, but instead the winner of the match would walk out with all three championships. Johnny Mundo (AAA Latin American Champion) defeated El Texano Jr. (AAA Mega Champion) & El Hijo del Fantasma (AAA World Cruiserweight Champion)

* Dr. Wagner Jr. & Psycho Clown defeated Murder el Grande and Monsther Clown. After the match, Soul Rocker, Mocho Cota Jr. y Carta Brava Jr made their debuts and attacked all four men.

* Reina de Reinas Championship: Ayako Hamada defeated Taya (c)

* 2017 Rey de Reyes Elimination Match: Argenis defeated La Parka, Pimpinela, El Elegido, Niño Hamburguesa, Joe Líder, Bengala, Chessman, and Averno

* Mask vs. Hair: Aerostar (Mask) defeated Super Fly (Hair)