Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that AAA has threatened legal action against independent promotion PCW in Los Angeles for booking Pentagon Jr. and Fenix on an upcoming show. Lucha Libre FMV, which is run by AAA and Lucha Underground, had its legal team sent PCW a letter which says they are “the legitimate owner of the intellectual property related to the name, characteristics, characters and designs of ‘FENIX’, ‘REY FENIX’, ‘PENTAGON Jr.’ and ‘PENTA 0M’, among other trademarks.”

LL FMV previously filed a trademark on Pentagon’s new name a week after he announced it at a Crash event in Tijuana.

The letter added: “At the light of the above, we are sending you this communication requesting you to cease and refrain from the unauthorized and misuse of the intellectual property. And also please avoid to hire any person that uses such intellectual property or any other confusingly similar.”

PCW then sent out their own letter as a response. They wrote: “While we thank you for your concern with making sure that we are not going to use the names of performers or characters legally owned by your client, we can assure you that we are only promoting performers by names that either the performers control themselves or which no entity controls as of this date.”

They also wrote that Rey Fenix filed for a trademark on his name a year before FMV did and they think it’ll get approved. They also believe that Pentagon will get to keep his new name after LL FMV’s trademark will be denied after a court battle. PCW said promotional materials don’t refer to either man as Fenix or Pentagon Jr.

You can see both letters here.