AAA Trying to Get Companies to Stop Booking Pentagon & Fenix
March 3, 2017 | Posted by
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AAA has been sending cease and desist letters to promoters who are booking Pentagon and Fenix, Both Pentagon and Fenix have stopped using the names since AAA owns them, but AAA is now actively trying to get indie groups to stop booking them by threatening legal action. This has led to AAA’s reputation taking another hit due to the poor perception in regards to how they are treating current and former talent.