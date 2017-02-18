wrestling / News
AAW Art of War Results 2.17.17: Michael Elgin, Matt Riddle, Abyss, Low Ki, and Eddie Kingston All in Action
(1) Chuck Taylor & Trent Baretta (Best Friends) def. Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett (The Besties in the World)
(2) Zema Ion def. Connor Braxton
(3) Matt Riddle def. Jason Kincaid
(4) Trevor Lee def. Matt Sydal. This was a singe match, where Trevor Lee was forced to defend the AAW Tag Team Championships.
(5) Low Ki def. El Hijo Del Fantasma
(6) Michael Elgin & Brian Cage (The Unbreakable F’in Machines) def. Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz
(7) Abyss def. Eddie Kingston
(8) ACH, AR Fox & Fenix def. Sami Callihan & OI4K (The Killer Cult) in a six-man tag team match. Fenix pinned Callihan, the AAW World Heavyweight Champion, so he may every well be back in the title picture soon.