(1) Chuck Taylor & Trent Baretta (Best Friends) def. Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett (The Besties in the World)

(2) Zema Ion def. Connor Braxton

(3) Matt Riddle def. Jason Kincaid

(4) Trevor Lee def. Matt Sydal. This was a singe match, where Trevor Lee was forced to defend the AAW Tag Team Championships.

(5) Low Ki def. El Hijo Del Fantasma

(6) Michael Elgin & Brian Cage (The Unbreakable F’in Machines) def. Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz

(7) Abyss def. Eddie Kingston

(8) ACH, AR Fox & Fenix def. Sami Callihan & OI4K (The Killer Cult) in a six-man tag team match. Fenix pinned Callihan, the AAW World Heavyweight Champion, so he may every well be back in the title picture soon.