Credit: WZ

1. ACH def. Garza Jr. This was Garza’s first appearance for AAW and the crowd gave him a big “please come back” chant. A fun opening match with plenty of flash.

2. Eddie Kingston def. Jeff Cobb. Cobb had a good showing in his first match back in several months (although he now has bookings for the rest of the year) and threw around Kingston with a half dozen different suplexes. Kingston was in full heel mode and the crowd wasn’t happy with him winning.

3. Jake Crist def. Chuck Taylor, Paco & Davey Vega in a four-way match. Lots of nearfalls, and Paco was over huge as the hometown boy.

4. Zack Sabre Jr. def. Matt Fitchett. Zack controlled the pace of the match with a litany of submissions and alternated holds throughout. Every time Fitchett tried to go for a big move he got caught out. They had a nice comeback spot for Fitchett but ultimately he ended up tapping out. It was a good match, but I’ve seen ZSJ have much better, and the guy just looked exhausted from his recent travel schedule.

5. Low Ki def. Abyss. They kept it short and sweet, and the crowd ate it up. JT Davidson tried to start OI4K chants but the crowd kept responding with “F— You Abyss” chants instead. Low Ki came out of nowhere at the start of the match when the lights were turned out. Abyss pulled out the thumbtacks, but it was JT who ended up going through them.

6. Pentagon Jr. def. Trevor Lee to retain the AAW Heritage Championship. This was the best match of the first half. Trevor Lee now has new theme music so the crowd can’t sing along to Taylor Swift anymore, which got some heat and a loud “Shake It Off” chant. He’s full blown heel and does not care what anyone thinks. Pentagon got the win after a really good back and forth match, with a Canadian Destroyer into a Package Piledriver. I would still say that he’s in top two or three guys on the roster, just judging by crowd reaction alone.

7. Dezmond Xavier, Pete Wentz & DJ Zema Ion def. Myron Reed, Stephen Wolf & Trey Miguel. These guys made a really good case for Match of the Night, going all out in a fantastic, chaotic high-flying match. DJZ got a great reaction for his return from injury, and Dez is quickly becoming the must-watch star of AAW that should be in line for a Heritage title shot soon (I’m talking to you, Danny. Make it happen!) They did a huge six-man Tower of Doom spot, and the obligatory Everyone Fly to the Outside spot, and the crowd absolutely loved it.

8. John Morrison def. Brian Cage. As much as I’m a fan of both these guys, there was something off here. They couldn’t get their timing down, Cage couldn’t seem to get Morrison up properly despite being a jacked up super mammoth, and the crowd kinda gave up on it after awhile. It’s unfortunate, but it happens. They did have a bit of fun before the match with the crowd throwing Johnny’s shirt back into the ring, and Cage putting it down his pants and throwing it back at him. That at least got over really well.

9. War Machine (Hanson & Raymond Rowe) def. ReDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish). Good lord… To say that everyone was fired up to see the AAW debuts of War Machine is the understatement of the year. This was fantastic. Hanson and Rowe dominated the bulk of the match isolating Kyle, then they build into a comeback for Fish, and reDRagon had to rely on their excellent tag chemistry and technical skills to avoid being mauled. They gave them a ton of time to work, the crowd loved it, and everyone got a “Please Come Back” chant after the match.

10. Sami Callihan def. Michael Elgin to retain the AAW Heavyweight Championship. This was Match of the Night for me for the story-telling elements, but a case could be made for the War Machine tag or the 6-man tag depending on what styles you’re more into. They built this up earlier in the night with Sami telling JT Davidson that he and the Killer Kult were not under any circumstance allowed to get involved in the match. He wanted to prove he could defeat his greatest challenger fair and square and silence the critics. And….he did. The match was very physical, with Elgin dominated a lot of it, and Sami fighting to stay alive throughout. They teased a finish for both guys late into the match, with Elgin hitting the Elgin Bomb for a nearfall, then Sami getting the Stretch Muffler variation locked in. JT and Jake Crist came out, but Sami screamed at them to leave, and then backed up. He then spit in Elgin’s face and told him to finish the job, Elgin hit him with two rolling back fists, then went for the Elgin Bomb – everyone thought it was over – but Sami rolled him up out of nowhere for the three.