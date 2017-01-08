wrestling / News
AAW Tradition Continues Results 1.07.17
January 8, 2017 | Posted by
Credit wrestlezone.com:
(1) Colt Cabana def. Silas Young
(2) Zachary Wentz def. Ace Perry
(3) Davey Vega & Matt Fitchett def. The Hooligans
(4) Jessicka Havok def. Taya Valkyrie
(5) Nick Brubaker, CJ Esparza & Brett Gakiya def. Arik Cannon, Spears & Beers
(6) ACH def. Jake Crist to retain the AAW Heritage Championship.
(7) Stephen Wolfe def. Eddie Machete
(8) Bucky, Connor Braxton & Kody Rice def. Louis Lyndon, Paco Alonzo & Marion Fontaine
(9) Rey Fenix def. Michael Elgin
(10) Sami Callihan def. Johnny Mundo to retain the AAW World Championship