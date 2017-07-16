Credit: WZ

1. John Morrison def. Colt Cabana.

2. Samantha Heights def. Scarlett Bourdeaux.

3. Paco, Trey Miguel & Stephen Wolf def. Jake Something, Curt Stallion & Danny Adams.

4. ACH def. Myron Reed.

5. Dave Crist & Jake Crist (OI4K) def. Hanson & Raymond Rowe (War Machine).

6. Shane Strickland & Pentagon Jr. def. Trevor Lee & Garza Jr.

7. Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz def. AR Fox (c) & Jeff Cobb to become the new AAW Tag Team Champions. Cobb was a replacement for Rey Fenix who couldn’t make the show due to last minute visa issues.

8. Matt Riddle def. Mat Fitchett

9. Chuck Taylor def. Davey Vega

10. David Starr def. Eddie Kingston in an “I QUIT” match.

11. Sami Callihan (c) def. Keith Lee to retain the AAW Championship.