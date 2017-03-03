– Abyss recently spoke with Main Event Radio, here are the highlights…

It’s been announced this week that Matt and Jeff Hardy will be leaving the company. They’ve been such a big part of programming in the past year that it must be a huge loss: Matt and Jeff are fantastic wrestlers, they’re great at what they do. It’s a definite hole to fill but we’ll fill it. We are moving forward with some great stuff coming up. Whenever one door closes, another one opens. It’s disappointing that Matt and Jeff are moving on. They did what they felt what best for them. Nothing but total respect; I love both of those guys. I’ve worked with both of them and they are such a big part of what we were doing.

You took part in a great rivalry with the Hardyz with Delete or Decay, The Great War, #TotalNonStopDeletion, what was it like filming all those crazy matches? : It was a great experience. A new kind of look, a new kind of way to shoot wrestling. A lot of the stuff that Matt and Jeff Hardy and Decay did together what ground-breaking. I learned some new aspects of the business and we put out some great television. It was a lot of fun.

What’s the mood like right now with all the changes behind the scenes? : A lot of excitement. Lots of passion. We have a passionate roster. With Anthem taking over the operations, it’s an exciting time. Everyone is really excited. There’s lots of big plans in the works domestically and internationally. Meeting with the new owners, they are so committed to Impact Wrestling and to what we’re doing. I think it’s gotten off to a big start and great things are in the works.

On the new creative booking team with Jeff Jarrett as Chief Creative Officer, Dutch Mantell head of creative, Scott D’Amore, him and Jeremy Borash: It’s a room where a lot of creative ideas are being thrown back and forth. We’ve all known each other for a long time. I’ve known Jeff [Jarrett] for 15 years, [Jeremy] Borash even longer than that. It’s been very productive. And some great stuff is on the horizon. You’re also talking about a lot of years of experience in the industry between Jarrett, Mantell, and D’Amore. It’s great to be all together but there is a lot of work to be done and a lot of things to get in place. Our goal right now is to focus on that.

Thoughts on the success of Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode: My reaction is nothing but happiness for both of them. I’m good friends with both of them, had some great experiences with both of them. Bobby and myself traveled a lot together, we’re very close. They both very much deserve the positions and accolades that they’re getting right now and I’m proud of both of them.

TNA name being phased out: I think over time you’re going to see TNA kind of dissipate. It’s going to be Impact Wrestling. We are Anthem Impact Wrestling.