– Adam Cole recently spoke with comicbook.com, here are the highlights…

On Joining Bullet Club: I think it’s been good, especially considering Cody’s profile since he’s left WWE and come to the independents. It’s clear as day that Cody is doing his best — his best effort, and he’s very much succeeding and having a good run in Ring of Honor, and having a good run in New Japan, and more importantly kind of just traveling the world. And Bullet Club is always looking for guys with an edge, and personality-wise Cody definitely has that edge, so it’s been good. It’s been really cool. I’m excited to start teaming with Cody, I think it’s going to be a lot of fun, me and him teaming together.

On ROH Having to Make Stars: Right. Well, I think the mindset ROH has had pretty much since its inception has always been developing new stars. That’s always been its mindset. Like people said the exact same thing when Bryan Danielson and Nigel McGuinness left. They said Ring of Honor’s done, it’s toast. When CM Punk left everyone was worried about that. But Ring of Honor has managed to thrive, it’s managed to, it’s managed to continue to grow because the brand of Ring of Honor is what people are really, really interested in. So yeah, no matter — people leaving, people coming and going, there’s always a ton of new talent trying to make an impact, trying to make a name for themselves, so Ring of Honor will be just fine, no matter who leaves and who stays.

Is WWE a Monopoly?: No? I mean I think WWE being the number one wrestling promotion in the world, it has things that it wants to do and things that it wants to accomplish, so in turn, because it’s such a large company, they’re always looking for new talent, and if they see that they can make money with somebody, of course, they’re going to try to hire them. I think it has very little to do with WWE trying to ‘ruin’ wrestling, I see that a lot. A bunch of people think that WWE is so focused on trying to make sure that wrestling outside WWE doesn’t survive. No, I think they’re just trying to continue to grow, and obviously, that involves getting new talent. So, I don’t think so. I don’t think so.