In an interview with Wrestlezone, Adam Cole spoke about his future with wrestling and more. Here are highlights:

On being called the hottest free agent in wrestling: “Yeah, it has been attached to my name quite a bit lately. Truth is, I’m not a free agent. I have about another month left on my Ring of Honor contract. As far where I see myself n the next couple of months is totally up in the air. As everyone knows, things change in pro wrestling all the time. To try and expect what’s going to happen in the future is just foolish to me. So again, a solid month in Ring of Honor to focus on before I think about anything else as far as career.”

On fans taking ratings from critics like Dave Meltzer so seriously: “I think because pro wrestling fans are passionate and strongly opinionated. I think to them the rating system is a way for them to voice their opinion on whether something is good or something is bad. You’ll see just as much talk on Internet, some people love me to death and some people think I’m the worst wrestler ever. But they are passionate about it and they talk about it. I think the rating system is a way to open more discussion with wrestling fans about matches. To me it’s just another outlet to voice their opinions so that’s why I think they are so passionate about it.”