– Adam Cole spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On his relationship with Christopher Daniels: “The history between Christopher Daniels and I is actually much deeper than people realize. When I first watched Ring of Honor, Christopher Daniels was one of the first guys I attached myself to as a fan. I liked him a lot. Christopher Daniels was the one guy in Ring of Honor who went against the grain. He didn’t shake hands, he was disrespectful, he was better than everybody else. Seeing his transformation, from the first Ring of Honor event to the career he’s had, it’s really cool to think that we’ll have the chance to compete against one another at the 15th Anniversary of Ring of Honor. It’s almost as though we switched positions—I’m the arrogant, brash, cocky champion that feels he’s better than everybody, and Christopher Daniels’ time is past. Christopher Daniels is the underdog in this match, despite the fact he has experience over me. Every time Christopher Daniels is in a huge match, he goes about trying to prove himself all over again. He set the bar even higher for himself. On a personal level, Christopher Daniels is always someone I wanted to have a big match with on a pay per view with some hype and some build, but I stand by the fact my title reign is a legendary, historic three-time ROH world championship run, and I have no plans to lose the title any time soon.”

On his recent verbal altercation with Kenny Omega: “People think that me and Kenny Omega don’t get along. That’s been exaggerated. Bullet Club, generally, has been a collective, unified unit. Naturally, when you have two alpha males who are very passionate and very opinionated about what should be done and who leads the charge, then obviously there are going to be some moments when we bump heads. I’m fair enough to say that Kenny Omega is the leader of Bullet Club in Japan. I very much feel that I am the leader in the United States. When we are together, and that is a rare occurrence, some disagreements do take place. Kenny and I actually get along quite well—but when the blood is flowing and the action is going, Kenny and I do butt heads some times.”