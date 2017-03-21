– ROH announced today that former world champion Adam Cole will challenge TV Champion Marty Scurll for the title at Supercard of Honor. Cole originally demanded his rematch for the world title, but Christopher Daniels was already booked to defend against Dalton Castle…

* ROH Tag Team Title Ladder Match: Champions The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

* ROH Title Match: Champion Christopher Daniels vs. Dalton Castle

* ROH TV Title Match: Champion Marty Scurll vs. Adam Cole

* Texas Bullrope Match: Cody vs. Jay Lethal

* Will Ospreay and Volador Jr vs. Jay White and Dragon Lee

* The Briscoes & Bully Ray vs. Hangman Page & The Guerrillas of Destiny