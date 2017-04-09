– Adam Cole appeared on the Steve Austin Show recently, and some more highlights from the interview are below:

On whether he’d rather to go Impact or WWE: “Well, obviously for me, right now, everybody knows I’m contracted to Ring Of Honor and I’m over with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, so I’m really happy there. But as far as if I had to pick, and this is no knock on TNA, but I’ve said this before, multiple times. If I were to sit here, Steve, and tell you that I don’t want to have a WrestleMania moment someday, I’d be lying to you. I fell in love with pro wrestling because of WWE, so, of course, someday, if I have a chance to go, whatever that timing may be, I think that’s something I’d definitely like to do in my career. So yeah, if I had to pick where I’d like to end up, strictly based on what made me a fan of pro wrestling, and where I’d eventually like to end up, it’s WWE for me.”

On if he would want to jump straight to the main roster: “Yeah, hypothetically, if I were to go to WWE, I would like to go to NXT first, the reason being is I think, first of all, that entire system looks like a blast to me, the fans, the entire adjusting to that style, that product, continuing to find myself in the actual WWE system, and I think on top of that, the comfortability of starting in a place like NXT and potentially succeeding in a place like NXT would give me a lot of confidence if I were to go to RAW or SmackDown. I think the perfect idea, obviously, NXT is not the place I’d want to be my entire career. I’d of course want to get on the main roster, but the idea of starting in NXT, developing Adam Cole in WWE NXT, and then, going to a RAW or SmackDown, would be my ideal scenario.”

On staying focused on what he’s doing now: “For me, I’ve noticed that I’m a lot better, and a lot happier, and moving forward a lot more, when I focus on everything almost a day at a time because there is a lot for me in pro wrestling that I can’t control. There’s a lot I can’t control, but there’s a ton I can’t control, so if I focus too much on where I’m going to end up or who I’m going to be working for, I feel like I’ll lose sight on what I should be focusing on and that’s how I can be a better worker, what I can do to make my game better, and step my game up and stuff like that. At the end of the day, my end goals is if I can make a living, a good living, as a pro wrestler, and for many more years to come, I will have accomplished my dream.”