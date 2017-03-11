In a post on Twitter, John Leppan, who formerly competed in WWE as Adam Rose and Leo Kruger, announced that he will be leaving the wrestling business this year. He has been wrestling since 1995. He made his WWE debut in 2014 after two years in NXT. He was released in May 2016. He previously worked in the independents as Krugar and Aldo Rose. He wrote:

This will be my last year wrestling. Thank you to those who got it, thank you even more to those who didnt. You pushed me harder. Much love. — KRUGAR (@RealKrugar) March 11, 2017