Adam Rose Leaving Wrestling Business This Year

March 11, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

In a post on Twitter, John Leppan, who formerly competed in WWE as Adam Rose and Leo Kruger, announced that he will be leaving the wrestling business this year. He has been wrestling since 1995. He made his WWE debut in 2014 after two years in NXT. He was released in May 2016. He previously worked in the independents as Krugar and Aldo Rose. He wrote:

