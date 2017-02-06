In an interview with Bill Apter’s Is Wrestling Fixed? podcast, Afa of the Wild Samoans revealed that it was Vince McMahon who came up with the name of the team. Here are highlights:

On who came up with the Wild Samoans name: “Vince. That brings me back to Louisiana. That’s where we got the name. I don’t really want to talk about this because it’s kind of private to me but I’ll say it anyway. It’s up to you guys. The Wild Samoans became because we were in Louisiana working for Cowboy Bill Watts. We went to Shreveport, LA and after we did TV for Watts we liked to… in those days we didn’t live in hotels. We lived in our vans. You remember our vans?”

On living like gypsies: “We used to live in camp grounds. We were real crazy like. The Wild Samoans became from when we went to this little town outside Baton Rouge to get a haircut. We walk in to this place and I think it was a country place. I think there was this black guy sweeping the floor and he was the only one there. On our way to the door this black guy kind of winked at us and said, “Get the hell out of there!” Without saying anything. Just his body language was trying to tell us that. I didn’t know and we just kept walking in. To make a long story short this other guy, this fat guy, comes over to me with a mouth full of tobacco going, “What do you want, boy?” We said, “We are here to get a haircut.” He said, “We don’t cut your kind of hair.” So the black guy is kinda looking at us like, “Get the hell out of here!” So we got it and left. That was the last time we got a haircut and that’s when we became The Wild Samoans. That’s the story.”