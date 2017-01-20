PWInsider reports that AJ Mendez Brooks is set for her first signing for her book Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules. The book will be released on April 4 and the signing happens on April 6 at Bookends in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

The book’s official description reads: “A literary memoir chronicling her unlikely rise from 100-pound nerd growing up in extreme poverty and enduring years of abuse, to international sex symbol and professional wrestling champion (known as AJ Lee) who fought against stereotypes, forced the men in her industry to view her with respect, and inspired a huge fan base of over 2 Million Twitter followers with her fierce independent streak.“