– April Mendez Brooks spoke with IGN for a new interview promoting her book Crazy is My Superpower. Some highlights are below:

On how gratifying it was to see the success of the Women’s division: “Oh yeah. All you could ever want is to leave a place better than when you found it and to know that there’s good people that have this industry in their heart and that they’re succeeding in it and that they’re happy is all you could ever after. I do love Bayley and have such a special place in my heart for her and Paige. I hope that they’re happy and killing it. It makes you feel like “mission complete,” you know?”

On her favorite time in WWE: “I’d probably say when me and Kaitlyn got to have our run together. The decision-makers weren’t really paying attention so we were getting away with so much stuff and our writers were just letting us have free reign and it all got positive reaction and ratings with the fans. And then our superiors took notice and it felt very much like creating your own destiny and working with your best friend in the process. It’s so much fun to be the bad guy. So that feels like the pinnacle of my bad guy reign. I enjoyed being the jerk.”

On her run with Dolph Ziggler and Big E.: “There were so many iterations that were planned and it ended up being something of our own creation. I always refer to Big E as my child. I don’t know how that started, but I think it started with me saying I brought him into the wrestling world and I could take him out. I think it went into me saying I had birthed him. To this day he calls me mama. That was fun. I think it was supposed to be a Mickey and Mallory thing [with Dolph] and it turned into this ridiculous family. It was fun to not be the little kid with the unrequited love. Like how much of a loser do I have to be all the time? It was fun to be the bad guy for the first time and really embrace that. I never thought that was something I’d be able to pull off legitimately.”