– AJ Lee posted to Twitter on Wednesday, commenting on Thea Trinidad playing her in Fighting With My Family. After someone reacted to the video of the filming that took place after Raw and said it was “bizzare” to hear AJ’s song play at a WWE event, Lee replied:

@TheEricGoldman Whoa haha. I’ve never looked hotter… — AJ Mendez Brooks (@AJBrooks) February 21, 2017

The film is based on Paige’s life story and stars Florence Pugh as Paige. The scene filmed after Raw depicted Paige’s win of the WWE Divas Championship in her main roster debut.