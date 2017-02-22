wrestling

AJ Lee on Thea Trinidad Playing Her in Paige Film: “I’ve Never Looked Hotter”

February 22, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– AJ Lee posted to Twitter on Wednesday, commenting on Thea Trinidad playing her in Fighting With My Family. After someone reacted to the video of the filming that took place after Raw and said it was “bizzare” to hear AJ’s song play at a WWE event, Lee replied:

The film is based on Paige’s life story and stars Florence Pugh as Paige. The scene filmed after Raw depicted Paige’s win of the WWE Divas Championship in her main roster debut.

article topics :

AJ Lee, Fighting With My Family, Paige, Thea Trinidad, WWE Studios, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading