According to PWInsider.com, AJ Styles has been added to the March 13th WWE event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Here is the updated lineup…

* WWE champion John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

* WWE Universal champ Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar

* Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

* WWE Intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team champions American Alpha vs. The Usos

* WWE Smackdown Women’s champion Alexa Bliss & Mickie James & Natalya & Carmella (with James Ellsworth) vs. Nikki Bella & Tamina & Becky Lynch & Naomi

* Rhyno & Kalisto & Heath Slater vs. Curt Hawkins & Breezango

* Shane McMahon & AJ Styles appearing