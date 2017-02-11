wrestling / News

AJ Styles Added to WWE’s March 13th MGS Return

February 11, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

According to PWInsider.com, AJ Styles has been added to the March 13th WWE event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Here is the updated lineup…

* WWE champion John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

* WWE Universal champ Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar

* Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

* WWE Intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team champions American Alpha vs. The Usos

* WWE Smackdown Women’s champion Alexa Bliss & Mickie James & Natalya & Carmella (with James Ellsworth) vs. Nikki Bella & Tamina & Becky Lynch & Naomi

* Rhyno & Kalisto & Heath Slater vs. Curt Hawkins & Breezango

* Shane McMahon & AJ Styles appearing

