AJ Styles Added to WWE’s March 13th MGS Return
February 11, 2017 | Posted by
According to PWInsider.com, AJ Styles has been added to the March 13th WWE event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Here is the updated lineup…
* WWE champion John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt
* WWE Universal champ Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar
* Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
* WWE Intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin
* Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team champions American Alpha vs. The Usos
* WWE Smackdown Women’s champion Alexa Bliss & Mickie James & Natalya & Carmella (with James Ellsworth) vs. Nikki Bella & Tamina & Becky Lynch & Naomi
* Rhyno & Kalisto & Heath Slater vs. Curt Hawkins & Breezango
* Shane McMahon & AJ Styles appearing