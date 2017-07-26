wrestling / News
AJ Styles Comments on Regaining The WWE US Title
– AJ Styles posted the following image after last night’s WWE Smackdown…
Back where it belongs. #USTitle #Phenomenal #SDLive pic.twitter.com/DfFQL1Xgzi
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) July 26, 2017
– Here is a fallout video from last night’s WWE Smackdown, featuring AJ Styles stating that he proved that Owens isn’t the man to carry the US Title. He also says the title represents the workhorse of WWE and that is AJ Styles…