AJ Styles Comments on Regaining The WWE US Title

July 26, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– AJ Styles posted the following image after last night’s WWE Smackdown

– Here is a fallout video from last night’s WWE Smackdown, featuring AJ Styles stating that he proved that Owens isn’t the man to carry the US Title. He also says the title represents the workhorse of WWE and that is AJ Styles…

