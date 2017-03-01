– On tonight’s Talking Smack, AJ Styles appeared and demanded he get his title shot at WrestleMania. Daniel Bryan announced on the show that there’s currently no #1 contender for the WWE Championship after Styles beat Luke Harper but Randy Orton said he was going to take his title shot after all. Styles urged Shane McMahon and Daniel to make the right call. Shane said that they have a lot to talk about, which prompted Styles to insist that he’ll be competing for the championship at WrestleMania.

