AJ Styles “Fired” From Smackdown After Attacking Shane McMahon

March 14, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– On this week’s episode of Smackdown, AJ Styles was “fired” from the brand after assaulting Shane McMahon backstage. Styles attacked Shane and sent him face-first through the window of a car, after which GM Daniel Bryan confronted Styles and fired him. You can see video of the attack segment below.

Styles and McMahon are expected to face off in a match at WrestleMania 33.

