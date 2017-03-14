wrestling / News
AJ Styles “Fired” From Smackdown After Attacking Shane McMahon
March 14, 2017 | Posted by
– On this week’s episode of Smackdown, AJ Styles was “fired” from the brand after assaulting Shane McMahon backstage. Styles attacked Shane and sent him face-first through the window of a car, after which GM Daniel Bryan confronted Styles and fired him. You can see video of the attack segment below.
Styles and McMahon are expected to face off in a match at WrestleMania 33.
Opportunity just knocked for @AJStylesOrg, much at the expense of #SDLive Commissioner @shanemcmahon… pic.twitter.com/jmKfLVQ5XM
— WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2017