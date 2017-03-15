wrestling / News
AJ Styles Moved to WWE’s Alumni Section
March 15, 2017 | Posted by
– Following last night’s Smackdown angle where AJ Styles was “fired” from the brand after assaulting Shane McMahon backstage, WWE has shifted Styles’ profile to the alumni section. At the end of the show, Shane McMahon announced that Styles now had an opponent for WrestleMania; the two are expected to face off in a match at WrestleMania 33.
Opportunity just knocked for @AJStylesOrg, much at the expense of #SDLive Commissioner @shanemcmahon… pic.twitter.com/jmKfLVQ5XM
— WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2017