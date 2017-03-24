wrestling / News
AJ Styles On Wrestling Shane McMahon At Wrestlemania 33: ‘This Guy Is Crazy’
In an interview with the Gorilla Position podcast, AJ Styles spoke about his match with Shane McMahon at Wrestlemania 33.
When asked if he was too good for the match, he replied: “Well, first of all, at least you’re getting AJ Styles at WrestleMania, that’s a good thing. And Shane McMahon has been in the ring with some pretty high profile performers like, Kurt Angle, and that’s a match that is stuck in my head forever, that performance, and the fact that he goes all out when he gets in the ring- or out of the ring, on top of a cage. Ya know? The guy is crazy. So, Shane’s exciting to watch and not everybody’s been in the ring with Shane McMahon, so, that’s an opportunity that not many people had, that I may have the opportunity to get in the ring with him and I’m great with that, ya know? I want to be a part of it and for those who think that ‘Oh, this [match] isn’t going to be that good’ I love challenges, so does Shane McMahon, so bring it on.“