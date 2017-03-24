In an interview with the Gorilla Position podcast, AJ Styles spoke about his match with Shane McMahon at Wrestlemania 33.

When asked if he was too good for the match, he replied: “Well, first of all, at least you’re getting AJ Styles at WrestleMania, that’s a good thing. And Shane McMahon has been in the ring with some pretty high profile performers like, Kurt Angle, and that’s a match that is stuck in my head forever, that performance, and the fact that he goes all out when he gets in the ring- or out of the ring, on top of a cage. Ya know? The guy is crazy. So, Shane’s exciting to watch and not everybody’s been in the ring with Shane McMahon, so, that’s an opportunity that not many people had, that I may have the opportunity to get in the ring with him and I’m great with that, ya know? I want to be a part of it and for those who think that ‘Oh, this [match] isn’t going to be that good’ I love challenges, so does Shane McMahon, so bring it on.“