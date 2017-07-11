– AJ Styles has revived a John Cena tradition on Smackdown. During Tuesday night’s episode, the new United States Champion hit the ring and announced that he is bringing back the U.S. Open Challenge. John Cena started the first U.S. Open Challenge during his reign as United States Champion from April through August of 2015.

The announcement led to Cena hitting the ring and asking if the challenge applied to him, and Styles said it applied “especially” to Cena. A match nearly began b efore Kevin Owens interrupted and Rusev hit the ring, leading to the announcement of Cena and Styles vs. Owens and Rusev in a tag team match later in the night. You can see video from the segment below: