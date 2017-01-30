– WWE posted the following after last night’s Royal Rumble PPV, confirming that AJ Styles will compete in the February 12th Elimination Camber Match…

While Orton’s opportunity at The Showcase of the Immortals is secure, Cena’s is not, yet. The Champ first must retain the title on Sunday, Feb. 12, in a WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match announced weeks ago by SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon. As of now, the only other competitor confirmed for that six-Superstar battle is Styles. If Cena is successful at WWE Elimination Chamber, only then will his WrestleMania match against Orton be set in stone.