In an interview with the Sam Roberts Wrestling podcast (via Wrestling Inc), AJ Styles revealed he wanted WWE to sign Bad Luck Fale and Tama Tonga from NJPW. Here are highlights:

On WWE should sign: “There [are] a lot of guys that need to be here. I rode with Karl Anderson over here and we were talking about Fale and Tama Tonga. Like, I miss those guys so much, just the chemistry we had when we were together, it’s just unbelievable.”

On NJPW’s approach to merchandise: “We were just talking about how we see Bullet Club shirts everywhere to this day and literally as we said that, there was a guy walking by with a Bullet Club shirt on. Just so everybody knows, we didn’t make any money off of those shirts. I sure it would’ve been nice.”

On Shinsuke Nakamura’s run on Smackdown Live: “I mean, it’s a two-hour show. There is that. I get what they’re saying and it’s coming, but you have to wait. If we give it to you all at once and it’s over, then what do you [have]? So we’re trying to build up to this big climax. I’m not sure what it’s going to be. I’ve got some ideas, but it’s not what I want. It’s ultimately, it’s what the boss wants and what fans want to see.”

On fighting Nakamura in the US: “Nakamura and I have wrestled one time. A one-on-one match one time. Obviously, that was done in Japan. We’ve never wrestled each other on US soil, so that’s something to look forward to when it finally happens. But it’s getting there that makes it exciting. And I’m not sure when it’ll be, but it’s going to happen at some point.” Styles added, “just be patient. Great things are going to happen and it’s all about the build.”