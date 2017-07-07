wrestling / News

AJ Styles Wins US Championship at Madison Square Garden Live Show

July 7, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– The WWE live event at Madison Square Garden on Friday saw a title change. AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens to win the United States Championship at tonight’s show. WWE has acknowledged the title change in an alert sent through the WWE app.

