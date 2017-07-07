wrestling / News
AJ Styles Wins US Championship at Madison Square Garden Live Show
– The WWE live event at Madison Square Garden on Friday saw a title change. AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens to win the United States Championship at tonight’s show. WWE has acknowledged the title change in an alert sent through the WWE app.
You can see pics and video from the match below:
and your newwwwwww US champion – @AJStylesOrg! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/s6RLrfcqEs
— james mckenna (@chillhartman) July 8, 2017
HOLY SHIT! @AJStylesOrg is the NEWWWWW UNITED STATES CHAMPION! #WWEMSG #WWE #SDLIVE pic.twitter.com/gmHO0OecAG
— Nick Buono (@thenickbuono) July 8, 2017
AJ IS THE NEW US CHAMP!! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/EyBNh8UaJA
— TPW: #WWEGBOF (@TweetPW) July 8, 2017
AJ Styles! Wow that was incredible @AJStylesOrg new US champ! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/ZT0MCyWnBh
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) July 8, 2017