– Al Snow appeared on the Pancakes and Powerslams show for a new interview. You can check it out here; some highlights are below:

On WWE’s decision to have a UK division: “I think it’s fantastic. There’s some amazing talent in the U.K. It’s an amazing wrestling scene over there. I have a wrestling academy in London that I operate. [There is a] wealth of talent that’s not been exploited over there. It’s a great opportunity for them to showcase themselves on a bigger platform with the Network. It’s brilliant marketing on WWE’s part. Now, they can give content that can drive that U.K. market, and, hence, the European market. An exposure for talent that they could eventually bring up to the main roster. There’s nothing but positives for them.”

On TNA needing to stay alive as a company: “Thank God it does [have nine lives]. What are we gonna just have a singular market of WWE and nothing else? No alternative, no options, no nothing? I mean, who benefits from that? The wrestlers themselves don’t benefit, WWE itself doesn’t benefit, the fans certainly don’t benefit, because you lose all the possibilities and creativity, and the magic that could happen in places like TNA. If we could get more [promotions] to exist that can just help wrestling as a whole, as opposed to just WWE. It’s human nature that WWE is not going to push as hard, they’re not going to create as much, they’re not going to be as driven because the competition is not there. TNA is not much of a competitor, but at least it keeps [WWE] somewhat on.”