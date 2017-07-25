– Al Snow recently spoke with Sportskeeda, here are some highlights…

On his departure from GFW/Impact Wrestling: It was just a matter of finances. They have only a certain number of spots for agents/producers and Jeff Jarrett brought in several new guys. And to make room for the new guys, the older crew had to go. So, you know, it’s just how wrestling works. Whenever you are in any company or organization it’s about when it’s going to come to an end, not if it’s going to come to an end. I had a wonderful time there and wish them nothing but the best for the future. Maybe one day I’ll be able to go back and continue to do business with them again.

Is GFW better off under the new regime with Anthem?: I certainly hope so. I’m very cautiously optimistic. I think wrestling, not only in the United States but all around the world, needs as many viable outlets as possible not only for the wrestlers themselves but also the wrestling fans. I think the more that wrestling has alternatives, it has competition, it will not only survive but thrive. I not only want to see Impact Wrestling survive but thrive and become very successful.

On his CollarXElbow Company: I have started a wrestling apparel company, and I believe it’s the only one by a wrestler, for the wrestling fan in all of us. I genuinely love wrestling. I’ve been involved in professional wrestling for 35 years. CollarXElbow is for someone who loves wrestling in all its forms from catch-as-catch-can, to freestyle, to Greco Roman, to jiu-jitsu, to judo to MMA to professional wrestling. CollarXElbow is the brand for all of them. They can go here and we’re shipping them worldwide. They’re wonderfully comfortable well-fitted shirts and apparel, and they’re a way to represent how much passion and love you love for wrestling.