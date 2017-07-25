– Al Snow recently appeared on WZ Daily. Snow was asked which is the more ridiculous gimmick match, The Punjabi Prison or The Kennel From Hell; he answered with the following…

I would have to say the Kennel From Hell simply because a lot of people ask me about it and I always answer with the same thing. Number one, anyone in entertainment knows the two things you don’t work with are animals or children. Hell, even people in porn know that. You’re always going to get upstaged. Whether in a bad way or a good way you’re going to get upstaged. Two, you definitely do not work with animals unless they are HIGHLY trained animals. You literally have a situation where you make the entire story about the animals. Then you bring in animals that aren’t trained at all and then you wonder why it didn’t succeed. I’d have much rather done the Punjabi Prison. Let me tell you that would have been a lot easier and a lot more predictable then building a story around a bunch of animals that aren’t trained and just urinate, defecate and fornicate.