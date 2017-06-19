– Three former in-ring talent are leaving Impact Wrestling at the end of the month. PWInsider reports that Al Snow, Pat Kenney (aka Simon Diamond) and Shane Helms will all be departing once their contracts expire.

The three former stars have been working as producers for the company, and according to the site the decision was made due to financial considerations. The company has seven producers and the company decided to keep some names who have been working as in-ring talent as well such as Abyss and Sonjay Dutt, while deciding not to use those only working as producers.

Helms took to Twitter to comment on his departure, posting:

I'd like to wish @IMPACTWRESTLING all the best in their future endeavors. — Gregory Shane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 19, 2017

I've never been an ass-kisser and I damn sure wasn't gonna start with an owl. 😁👍🏻 — Gregory Shane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 19, 2017