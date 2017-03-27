wrestling / News
Alberto El Patron Announces He & Paige Are Getting Married This Week, Says WWE Harassed Them
March 27, 2017 | Posted by
Alberto El Patron posted the following to Instagram, announcing that he and Paige are getting married on Wednesday despite what he claims is ongoing harassment from WWE.
I doesn't matter how many times you try to break us… is not gonna happen… we were harassed by a company we still are… cause you don't fool me MF's I know I was you trying to destroy us… destroy my baby… she's better stronger than all of you pieces of 💩 We are getting married Wednesday … Have a nice and go and F… yourself hatters