– Alberto El Patron found himself arrested on Friday after getting into a brawl at a nightclub in Austria. KRONE reports that El Patron and his brother, El Hijo del Dos Cara were at a nightclub in Leoben after a show and got into a fight that left the other person hospitalized.

Authorities reportedly needed to use ankle cuffs as handcuffs for Patron, as he broke through the wire ties that were used to restrain him. After he and Dos Care were taken to the police station they started fighting each other, requiring ten policemen to separate them.

Patron is back in the US and was with Paige when she arrived at Raw for a medical check-up. Paige has already left the arena. No word on whether El Patron or Dos Cara will have to go back to Austria in relation to the incident.