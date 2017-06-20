– Alberto El Patron spoke with the Roman Show for a new interview. You can check it out at the link. During the interview, the Impact star was asked about “passing the torch” to Penta El Zero M at SWF’s Roll The Dice in New Jersey.

“He is a great guy, he’s a great competitor, amazing super talented wrestler,” said Patron. “He is one of the guys I like in this moment. I never pay compliments to anybody but there is a lot of wrestlers or fighters out there with a lot of talent, but they don’t have the brains to take themselves, or their brand, to the next level, and this kid is really respectful. He is someone that loves the business and respects the guys on top or the guys that were there before him, and I really meant it that night [in New Jersey]. My uncle passed it to Eddie, Eddie to Rey and Rey to me. I am doing the same for Pentagon. Not just because I say so, but because he has the skills to be the big thing coming out of Mexico and out of Latin America.”