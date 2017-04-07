Last night, Alberto El Patron shot a Periscope video while in Times Square in New York, where he gave what appeared to be a drunken rant on a variety of topics. He also took shots at WWE and what is believed to be Triple H, although he never mentions him by name. During the video, Paige also revealed that they will be married in June. Here are highlights:

On if he was drunk: “If you’re wondering if I’m a little bit drunk? Yes, I’m a little bit drunk, and, you know that’s when the good stuff comes.”

On the “keyboard warriors” who don’t like his relationship with Paige: “You remind me of one of the bosses in WWE, with the big f–kin’ nose, big f–kin’ pu–ies. Ya know, I’m close to the next town. Stamford. I could pay a visit to somebody. Stamford is only forty-five minutes away. That’s where all the pu–ies live, right? I could go there and just knock on someone’s door, ‘Hey, big nose with the small d–k.’”

You can find the video here.