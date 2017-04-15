Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard ran a story on the JBL/Mauro Ranallo story, with several wrestlers and personalities giving their take on the situation. Here are highlights:

Eric Bischoff on how he would have handled it: “My time as an executive was 20 years ago. Our society has changed so much that it’s hard for me to imagine how I would handle it in today’s environment. I can’t speculate.”

Bischoff on how he was treated in WWE: “If anybody deserved to be treated badly, it was probably me, but I was treated professionally and with respect. I wasn’t always comfortable. Not everybody liked me, not everybody wanted me around, but I know that I was always treated respectfully by everybody I came across in WWE, including Vince McMahon and JBL. Everything else is speculation, interpretation, and digital chatter, and I refuse to participate in it.”

Matt Striker on if hazing is common in the locker room: “First and foremost, I don’t think anyone is qualified to speak about what is going on unless you have a first-hand, eye-witness account. Number two, is hazing a thing in the wrestling locker room? First, you have to define hazing. I played organized sports my entire life, and I understand the stigma surrounding wrestling. People also have to understand, in a time forgotten, wrestling was a bastion for the ‘real tough man,’ the alpha man. Now, and it’s happening in society everywhere, the betas are trying to declaw the alphas to level the playing field.”

El Patron on how JBL treated him: “I know I had a lot of beef with some of the people in that company, and I can say that I hate some of the people in that place, but JBL was not one of them. He was always fantastic to me and he always treated my family with respect, so I have nothing but respect for JBL. But with all honesty, and I swear on my kids’ life, I don’t watch the product at all, I don’t follow, so I don’t know what the situation is with JBL.”