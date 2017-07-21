Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Alberto El Patron is no longer being investigated by police over a domestic incident at an Orlando airport between Patron and Paige. The Orlando Police Department confirmed that since the investigation found that Paige is the one who should be charged with domestic violence, Patron isn’t a suspect. Police believe that Paige should be charged with battery and the State Attorney’s Office is looking over the case before making a final decision.

El Patron had been suspended indefinitely by GFW after the ordeal was revealed to the public. There’s no word yet on if the suspension will now be lifted.