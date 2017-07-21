wrestling / News

Alberto El Patron No Longer A Suspect In Domestic Incident

July 21, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Alberto El Patron is no longer being investigated by police over a domestic incident at an Orlando airport between Patron and Paige. The Orlando Police Department confirmed that since the investigation found that Paige is the one who should be charged with domestic violence, Patron isn’t a suspect. Police believe that Paige should be charged with battery and the State Attorney’s Office is looking over the case before making a final decision.

El Patron had been suspended indefinitely by GFW after the ordeal was revealed to the public. There’s no word yet on if the suspension will now be lifted.

article topics :

Alberto El Patron, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading