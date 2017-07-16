– PWInsider has posted fan-shot video of Paige and Alberto El Patron in public and looking happy at a soccer game in San Antonio. You can see the video below, which is the first time the suspended GFW star and Paige have been seen together in public since the July 9th incident where El Patron was accused of committing a domestic violence assault.

Paige has two separate accounts of the incident. The first said that she and Patron called the police after a woman threw a drink on Patron; the second said it was Paige herself who threw the drink after Patron said something insensitive after the WWE star got bad news about her uncle. Orlando police say that Patron is the only person under investigation, however. At this time the investigation has not been closed.