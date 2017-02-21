– Alberto El Patron took to Instagram to announce that he is being falsely advertised for an upcoming event in Monterrey. Patromn posted the following, revealing which event he will actually be appearing at:

“Fans in monterrey don’t let this other promotion fool you. Bunch of idiots giving you false advertisement. I WONT be there for them. However I will be with the company @fullmexico there so don’t waste your money on the other waste of space company and come to one that I’m actually gonna be in attendance for and kicking traseros along with my brother in laws Roy and Zak Knight and my little brother @hijodedoscaras #sisisi”