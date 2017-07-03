Credit: PWInsider

After Slammiversary went off the air, Lashley went to shake Alberto El Patron’s hand. Alberto had a mic and thanked the crowd. He put over that he and Lashley went to war for over 30 minutes and beat each other’s asses. He said he should shake Lashley’s hand every day.

Alberto then mentioned that he’s been wrestling for 19 years in numerous companies, and mentioned WWE by name calling them “That f***ng company full of losers.” Patron then said he would be happy to fight Lashley again because they are fighters and not ‘F***ing sports entertainers.”

That was it from after the show.