According to The Fight Network, Combate C.E.O. Campbell McLaren stated in a recent interview that Alberto El Patron (Jose Rodriguez) will be stepping down from his figurehead role as the president of Combate Americas…

“He’s probably stepping back his official roles from Combate and he’s going to focus on more on wrestling for the next year or two. It’s a very challenging enterprise and I think it’s very, very hard on the body and difficult to do. Very physical, very athletic, so I he’s kind of asked me if he can step away and with Saraya, focus on wrestling”.

Patron was suspended by Global Force Wrestling following reports of a domestic battery incident at the Orlando International Airport earlier this month.