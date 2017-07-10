UPDATED: Global Force Wrestling has sent out the following statement (to prowrestlingsheet.com) regarding the incident…

“Global Force Wrestling takes all legal situations very seriously and is looking into this matter. GFW is a privately-held company and will thoroughly investigate this incident and fully cooperate with law enforcement.”

ORIGINAL: According to PWinsider.com, there were reports yesterday that Global Force Wrestling Champion Alberto El Patron was seen being detained by police in the airport. PWinsider reached out to the police and got the following statement from them…

“There was an incident at Orlando International Airport at about 3 p.m. Sunday involving Jose Rodriguez (DOB 5/25/1977) The reported incident was a domestic violence battery, and it is still under investigation. No arrests have been made as of this time, but the case remains open. That is all the information we have for release at this time.”

TMZ Sports has also picked up the story, noting that Patron “allegedly roughed up a female companion” in the altercation. He has not been arrested, and would not name who the alleged female victim was. He is in a relationship with WWE performer Paige, and some witness reports place her at the airport that day, but there is no conformation that she is the alleged victim.

More on the story as it develops…