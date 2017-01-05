– Alex Riley recently spoke with Jim Ross (transcript credit wrestlezone.com) here are the highlights…

On His Issues With John Cena: I will put it this way; there was an incident, and it definitely changed the path in my career. I don’t want to discuss it right now, but I will one day for sure. It was a tough situation at times, we can leave it at that..

On CM Punk’s WWE Exit: I don’t understand, and I didn’t really keep up with much of the complaints. I know there was something about a medical thing or something, but that’s the gig, that is what you signed up for. I don’t know what he ended up making because that wasn’t disclosed, but he ended up making a lot. If somebody is going to pay me over a million, or it doesn’t matter, but I think if you’re making that kind of money, if you are breathing you are working. I was begging for somebody to give me work, I mean begging. Asking people everyday, why am I not being used? Why can’t I do this, and never really getting an answer, so only receiving the runaround, so to hear him push for other opportunities and get it, and then exit in the fashion he exited, I don’t know, I can’t sympathize with that because I wouldn’t do that, I don’t know the details of what he went through, but who knows.

On The Brilliance of Dusty Rhodes: To me, the most brilliant part about Dusty [Rhodes] and why he was the perfect man who was in charge of developing the Psyche down in WWE. I think a lot of WWE fans who are listening to this; a lot of stuff goes on before Alex Riley, Miz or R-Truth are running down with Pyro and get their name announced on Monday Night Raw. They started just as a kid; a kid will come through that door and want to become a professional wrestler–there is no book about how you become a WWE superstar. I still couldn’t tell you, standing here right now to tell you how to become one. There is no right or wrong answer, but what Dusty did was, he was so good and so compassionate to who the person was. He can watch somebody do a promo and he would see where you were; whether you were shaky or nervous, he just knew what to say. Sometimes he would yell at you, sometimes he would put his arms around you, and say it’s going to be okay, and other times he would break you down; whether you think you have it all down, and you go tell a story for a minute and people are clapping–he would say that it was really good, but next time I want you to go out there and talk about your mom, he was brilliant. He had a plan, he was brilliant. Sometimes people saw him as just kind of screwing around, but he wasn’t, it was almost like a message to his madness. He knew what he was doing, and again I can’t say enough about him. I just thought he was the perfect man. He really was responsible for everybody who came out in the past 8 to 9 years. He developed a lot of those characters for WWE. It started with him so he should definitely get a lot of credit for what he did over there.