In an interview with FOX Sports, Alexa Bliss revealed that she found out she was moving to RAW this past Monday before the “Superstar Shake-Up” episode aired. Here are highlights:

On when she should out she was going to RAW: “I found out pretty much that morning. The night before we got travel, and were going to be able to travel where Raw was. I wasn’t sure if they were bringing people in to kind of throw us off or if we were actually being drafted to Raw. It was really cool, because I’ve done a lot on SmackDown and now it gives me the opportunity to see what now I can do on Raw.”

On her relationship with Bayley: “Bayley helped me a lot in my career, especially in NXT. I had some of my best NXT matches with her, and she definitely helped me develop as a talent, because you’re just as good as the person you’re in there with. She definitely helped me so much with all of that, and I’m really excited to see what happens if we can have some kind of match or feud on Raw. I think it’d awesome.”

On who she’ll miss from Smackdown: “I’m going to miss all the girls, obviously. I used to travel with Carmella a lot. I’m going to miss traveling with her, we had a lot of funny road stories. I’m going to miss the Usos. Everyone’s just so fun and hard-working and funny. The live events were a lot of fun. I was going to say Miz and Maryse, but they actually moved to Raw as well, so I won’t miss them. They’re awesome as well. They’re a couple [of] characters. I love it.”