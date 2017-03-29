– Alexa Bliss recently spoke with The Miami Herald, here are the highlights…

On Her Journey to The Title: “If you would have a told me a year from now that I would be going into this WrestleMania as the SmackDown women’s champion, I definitely wouldn’t have believed you,” she said. “It’s been a journey, and I’m super excited.”

On How Important Her Title Win & Making WrestleMania Is: “Winning the title the first time, it didn’t sink in til about a week after, but going into WrestleMania, feeling the vibe of WrestleMania, what it is, the spectacle of it, how big it is, it will set in as soon as I walk out on that stage, for sure. It’s the biggest moment of my career, and it’s the one moment that everybody who comes to WWE, who’s in NXT, who’s on Raw, SmackDown, this is the moment that we all train for. This is what we prepare for, and this is a moment that everybody wants to reach in their career. The fact that it’s in Orlando, and I’m going in as SmackDown women’s champion, I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”