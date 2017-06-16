In an interview with WWE.com, Alexa Bliss spoke about not winning a title in NXT, working with Blake and Murphy and more. Here are highlights:

On if she thought she would rise quickly in the women’s division: “How dare you? Of course I expected to rise so quickly. I know what I’m capable of. Even though other people didn’t know, I was going to make sure they knew exactly who Alexa Bliss was, and I was going to make sure they never forgot it.”

On not winning a title in NXT: “I came in under the radar, and I made sure I used that to my advantage. The mentality I had was, ‘You don’t think I’m going to be anything big? Well, watch me.'”

On working with Blake and Murphy: “You know, it was a great time being with Blake & Murphy. I always made sure that, even if their matches weren’t going the way they wanted to, they went the way that I wanted to. And with that, it was pretty easy to take time separate from that and hone my craft in the ring. When it was time for me to get in the ring, I was ready.”