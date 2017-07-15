In an interview with the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Alison Brie spoke about being trained by Chavo Guerrero Jr. for the new Netflix series GLOW. Marc Maron was also a guest. Here are highlights:

On being trained by Chavo Guerrero Jr: “I know [fans get mad when shows do not do pro wrestling right]! We were a bit nervous about that ourselves! But we trained with Chavo Guerrero, Jr., who is a pro wrestler and is from a wrestling legacy. His father was a pro wrestlers, so it’s major. He was the real expert on everything and taught the moves and the nomenclature. Chavo is the best and Chavo’s uncle, Mando Guerrero, trained the original women of GLOW, so that’s like a cool connection.”

On the actors coming to Chavo with move ideas: “We would bring in moves and be like, ‘look at this cool move! Let’s do that!’ And he’d be like, ‘no, that move wasn’t invented until 1994. We can’t do that on this show.'”

On watching the GLOW documentary: “I watched the documentary, which was really very interesting to hear all the women talk about their experience working on GLOW and so I could just get more of an idea of what a hit it was, like how quickly it landed with so many people. They’ve been very supportive of our show, but we really weren’t [meeting with the original GLOW performers] because we didn’t want to be stealing explicit details from their lives. Ruth is her own character. We’re not trying to imply that any of the women on that show slept with a married guy or any stuff like that, so you want to create your own person from the inside out.”

On the show’s nudity: “[Co-star] Betty [Gilpin] has sort of talked about that, the nudity, and our bodies, that exploitation has been like the trojan horse of the show where we’re smuggling in real, intimate stories of these women’s lives under the guise of, like, t–s and ass and women wrestling! I will say I like how they used nudity on this show and on Orange Is The New Black. It’s women again taking ownership of that nudity and not doing it in a way… You sort of catch people in nude moments or changing their clothes or whatever and it’s not super, ‘I look sexual and perfect in this moment of being naked!’ It’s more sort of, realistic nudity, which I like. A person’s changing [her] shirt and you see her t–s.”

Maron on not being comfortable with the nudity: “I had to sign the nudity thing and I knew that after what she did, like, I had to be willing to be naked. I really had this thing where it was only fair, but when it came down to the nude scene, I was like, ‘can we go no cock?’ Yeah, [they honored the request], but there is an ass shot and I had to walk around the set with a damn cock sock on. It’s a weird, dumb thing, but I was worried about my ass. I took selfies of my ass to make sure it looked alright before I did the ass shot. Like, I just didn’t want any pimples or anything on my butt. Yeah, I might need some ass makeup.”